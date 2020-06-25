Bid To Block Trump Niece's Tell-All Book Rejected

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A New York judge on Thursday threw out a lawsuit by President Donald Trump's younger brother seeking to quash the publication of a forthcoming tell-all book written by the president's niece, ruling that his court doesn't have the authority to hear the dispute. Queens County Surrogate's Court Judge Peter Kelly wrote in a four-page ruling that Robert Trump's temporary restraining order request — lodged Wednesday on the basis that the book violates a 2001 nondisclosure agreement Mary Trump signed related to an estate settlement — was not filed in the correct venue. The Surrogate's Court only handles "cases involving the affairs...

