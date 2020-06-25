Capital One Must Divulge Breach Report Despite Protests

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Capital One has been ordered to disclose an analysis of how an alleged cybercriminal was able to steal 106 million applicants' sensitive data last year, despite its claim that doing so would have "unworkable" implications for other banks. A Virginia federal judge hearing a consumer class action stemming from the breach on Thursday rejected Capital One's bid to overturn a magistrate judge's ruling that the analysis, prepared by cybersecurity firm Mandiant at the behest of outside counsel Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, should be turned over to the consumers' lawyers. The bank had claimed that the report is protected by attorney-client privilege because it was prepared to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS