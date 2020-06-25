Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Court Seeks US Input On Venezuela's $1.68B Oil Bonds

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A New York judge is asking the Trump administration whether she should defer to Venezuela's denunciation of some $1.68 billion in bonds issued by its state-owned oil company after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro allegedly broke the country's laws when he put up Citgo as collateral.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla ordered the bondholders and Petróleos de Venezuela SA to notify the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York that she "invites the views" of the U.S. government as to whether recognition of the Venezuelan National Assembly's denunciation and invalidation of the 2020 bonds is consistent with U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!