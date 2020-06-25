Court Seeks US Input On Venezuela's $1.68B Oil Bonds

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A New York judge is asking the Trump administration whether she should defer to Venezuela's denunciation of some $1.68 billion in bonds issued by its state-owned oil company after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro allegedly broke the country's laws when he put up Citgo as collateral. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla ordered the bondholders and Petróleos de Venezuela SA to notify the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York that she "invites the views" of the U.S. government as to whether recognition of the Venezuelan National Assembly's denunciation and invalidation of the 2020 bonds is consistent with U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS