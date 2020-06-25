Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Robbins Geller Will Lead Investor Suit Against Mallinckrodt

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP will represent a proposed class of shareholders in a suit in New York federal court accusing pharmaceutical maker Mallinckrodt PLC of misrepresenting prospects for a drug it developed, a judge said Thursday.

In a June 25 order, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos appointed the prominent securities class action firm lead counsel in the investor action and at the same time appointed the firm's client, institutional investor Canadian Elevator Industry Pension Trust Fund, as lead plaintiff in the matter.

Court records show the granted motion beat out four others under consideration, including bids filed by Pomerantz...

