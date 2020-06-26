Ford Says Homeowner Suit Over Fumes Must Be Axed

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. has asked a federal judge to toss a proposed class action brought by homeowners alleging the company's Missouri assembly and painting operations have spread noxious fumes, saying the residents have not sufficiently alleged nuisance claims. The automaker told a Missouri federal court Thursday that homeowner Otto E. Thornburg's case should be thrown out because he failed to state his case in several ways, including by not specifying what kind of nuisance had occurred in violation of Missouri law. The company said that if Thornburg's claim is for public nuisance, it fails because he did not identify a public...

