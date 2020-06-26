Stan Lee's Daughter Sanctioned $1M After Losing Pow IP Suit

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Thursday tossed Stan Lee's daughter's lawsuit aiming to regain the late comic book legend's intellectual property rights from his former partners and sanctioned her $1 million for frivolous and improper filings, making her attorneys jointly liable for $250,000 of the sanctions. U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II granted Pow Entertainment Inc.'s motion to dismiss Joan Celia "JC" Lee's September suit claiming her father's business partners orchestrated a scheme to "loot" his intellectual property, finding that the daughter's claims of copyright ownership have already been put to rest in previous lawsuits. All of JC Lee's claims are...

