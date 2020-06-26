Juice Heirs Add $7M Fees To $9M Win Against Coke, Monster

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Coca-Cola and Monster Energy owe $7 million for the legal fees of an old Hollywood juice maker's grandchildren, on top of the recent $9.6 million jury verdict against the companies for building their Hubert's Lemonade around the juice maker's name and origin story, a San Diego judge has ruled. San Diego Judge Timothy Taylor added the $7.028 million in legal fees on June 22 to the tab against the two beverage makers. A jury found in February that they had misappropriated Hubert Hansen's right of publicity by pasting his name and the story of his Depression-era Hollywood juice stand on every...

