GM Beats National Class Claims In FLSA Comp Time Case

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge refused Friday to let a nationwide collective action against General Motors get in gear, saying former GM workers alleging the carmaker shorted them on pay failed to show they had enough in common with ex-employees beyond their immediate metropolitan area. U.S. District Judge Robert H. Cleland said named plaintiffs Kelly C. Gallagher and Robert Wyatt hadn't cleared the Fair Labor Standard Act's low bar for showing commonality, and refused to grant conditional certification to a group that would have covered former non-union workers at any General Motors facility who say they lost out on wages because the...

