Home Health Care Nonprofit To Pay $57M In Record FCA Deal

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Visiting Nurse Service of New York reached a $57 million deal to resolve a whistleblower's False Claims Act suit alleging the largest not-for-profit home health care agency in the United States defrauded the government by billing for services it never provided and disregarding patients' formal treatment plan. The agency that serves about 150,000 patients per year in New York inked the deal Thursday to end former executive Edward Lacey's claims that it billed Medicare and Medicaid for therapy and services that doctors never provided and maintained an "accept all referrals" policy regardless of capacity constraints. The federal government will scoop up...

