Texas Justices Undo $1.8M Award In Concrete Block Biz Row

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday undid a $1.8 million judgment in favor of a concrete block maker who accused a rival of defamation, finding that the dispute is not about defamation, but rather business disparagement and that the award therefore cannot stand. The state's high court determined that because no question about business disparagement was submitted to the jury, Valley Builders Supply Inc., which operated as Valley Block and Brick, could not hang on to the award against rival Innovative Block of South Texas Ltd., the company it alleged put it out of business with defamatory statements. "Because the harm...

