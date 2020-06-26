Texas Justices End Air Ambulance Co.'s Insurance Fee Fight

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday reinstated a decision in favor of Texas Mutual Insurance Co. in a dispute over reimbursements with an air ambulance company, finding that the state's workers' compensation reimbursement schedule is not preempted by federal law because it regulates the "business of insurance," not air carriers. In a 7-2 decision, the justices found that the state's Workers' Compensation Act's reimbursement schedule only regulates what insurers like Texas Mutual must pay to PHI Air Medical LLC and other air ambulance providers and not what the providers can charge for their services, which would have triggered preemption under the...

