Qatar Blasts Saudi Claims It Leaked WTO Ruling In IP Case

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Qatar blasted Saudi claims that it leaked the World Trade Organization's landmark decision finding Saudi Arabia violated its global trade obligations by supporting pirating of Qatari broadcasts, saying Friday in a WTO notice that Saudi Arabia has given no proof it leaked the ruling. The WTO last week released a ruling that for the first time knocked a country's national security-based trade restrictions. The panel determined Saudi Arabia breached WTO member agreements by failing to prosecute beoutQ for pirating content from Qatar's beIN Media Group, even though Saudi Arabia defended its actions on national security grounds. The same day the panel...

