Snubbed CRT Buyers Can't Delay Deals' Approval

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused to delay the approval of more than $500 million worth of price-fixing settlements between certain groups of cathode ray tube buyers and electronics companies, rejecting a request from CRT buyers who were excluded from the settlement class. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar said in a Thursday order that the snubbed CRT buyers, who requested the delay of the settlements' approval in May, did not prove that they were likely to be injured if proceedings weren't halted while their appeal of the settlements' approval was pending. The judge disagreed with the excluded CRT buyers' assertion...

