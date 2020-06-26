Insys Founder Says 4th Circ. Ruling Aids New Trial Bid

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Convicted Insys Therapeutics Inc. founder John Kapoor told the First Circuit Thursday that the new trial ordered by the Fourth Circuit for a West Virginia doctor in an opioid case supports his own appeal because the jury may have been swayed by dramatic, but irrelevant, patient testimony. Kapoor alerted the appellate panel to the Fourth Circuit's June 19 reversal of the conviction of Felix Brizuela Jr. In that case, four of Brizuela's patients took the stand and described the horrors of opioid addiction, even though Brizuela hadn't been charged with writing bad prescriptions for those patients. "These patients vividly described becoming addicted...

