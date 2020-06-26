Senate Panel Leaders Float Native American Housing Bill

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Republican chairman and Democratic vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs introduced a bill Thursday that would revamp and reauthorize a Native American housing bill that expired seven years ago. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., and seven other senators from both parties are co-sponsoring S. 4090, which would reauthorize the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act, known as NAHASDA, for 10 years. The proposed legislation would also make a number of changes to the 1996 law, including combining environmental reviews for tribal housing projects, encouraging tribes to develop their own housing laws and establishing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS