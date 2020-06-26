Need Wasn't There For $286M Gas Pipeline, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Federal regulators shouldn't have approved a $286 million, 65-mile gas pipeline proposal in Illinois and Missouri because an energy company's business interests aren't "synonymous" with actual need, an environmental group told the D.C. Circuit on Friday. The Environmental Defense Fund is asking the appellate court to invalidate the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's approval of the Spire STL pipeline project, arguing the agency's determination there is a need for the pipeline was based on Spire STL's willingness to invest in the project. But unlike some other pipeline owners, Spire STL won't be taking a sizable risk since the pipeline has a guaranteed utility...

