4th Circ. Won't Undo $5M Injury Award Against Trucking Co.

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Friday narrowly affirmed a $5.1 million award in a suit accusing a trucking company of severely injuring a man's foot, leading to its amputation, saying the trial judge didn't err by giving certain jury instructions regarding the company's status as an employer. In a 2-1 ruling, a Fourth Circuit panel upheld a West Virginia federal jury verdict in favor of Richard Edwards Jr. in a suit seeking to hold Cardinal Transport Inc. liable for the severe injuries he suffered in a 2015 accident. Edwards, a Kentucky resident, was in West Virginia helping his friend Danny McGowan load...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS