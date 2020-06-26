Carnival Can't Halt Cuban Dock Fight For 11th Circ. Appeal

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge rejected Carnival Corp.'s Eleventh Circuit appeal on Friday, finding that the circuit court doesn't need to decide what liability companies have for trafficking property stolen by the Cuban government before litigation concludes in the district court. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom said that the Eleventh Circuit wouldn't be able to decide whether Havana Docks Corp. can hold cruise lines liable for using a dock in the Port of Havana that it allegedly owned until 1960 when it was stolen, without digging into the details of the case, making the question inappropriate for the circuit court to review....

