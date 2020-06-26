Trump's Brother Tries Again To Block Niece's Tell-All Book

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A Trump family feud booted from Queens County Surrogate's Court gained new life Friday when the president's younger brother sued their niece Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster Inc. in a New York trial court seeking to block publication of her purportedly damning tell-all book. In a three-count complaint against Mary L. Trump and the book publisher filed in Dutchess County, the president's brother Robert S. Trump claims that publishing Mary Trump's book would violate key terms of a settlement agreement that she signed in 2001 with seven other relatives to resolve litigation over the will of the president's father....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS