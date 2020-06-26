Chinese Prof Guilty Of Economic Espionage Over Phone Tech

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A professor at a Chinese university was found guilty of economic espionage, theft of trade secrets and conspiracy on Friday in California federal court following a bench trial over allegations he stole trade secrets from Avago Technologies and Skyworks Solutions Inc. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila found Hao Zhang guilty on all charges following a four-day bench trial over allegations he stole trade secrets related to wireless device performance to help his university and his private company unfairly compete in the multibillion global market for cellphone radio frequency filters. Zhang, a professor at China's Tianjin University and former employee for Skyworks...

