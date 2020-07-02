Indirect Purchaser Antitrust Standing Heads In New Direction

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 11:29 AM EDT) -- Defendants in indirect purchaser price-fixing and market allocation cases in federal court frequently challenge plaintiffs' claims for lack of antitrust standing. Relying on the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Associated General Contractors of California v. California State Council of Carpenters,[1] defendants assert that such plaintiffs' injuries are too remote from the defendants' unlawful conduct or are not the type of injury the antitrust laws were intended to prevent. Since we last addressed this topic in a 2012 Law360 guest article,[2] courts have continued to grapple with whether the Associated General Contractors, or AGC, case should be applied to indirect purchaser state law claims...

