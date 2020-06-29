High Court Won't Hear Claim That McDonnell Applies To FCPA

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday passed on a chance to extend its McDonnell ruling, which raised the bar for prosecutors to bring domestic corruption cases, to cases involving the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The justices denied a petition for certiorari by Ng Lap Seng, a Chinese developer convicted in 2017 of bribing officials at the United Nations to win their support for his plan to build a conference center, in violation of the FCPA. On appeal, Ng had argued that the Supreme Court's ruling overturning charges against former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell should have applied in his case. The McDonnell...

