9th Circ. Gives Dad Another Shot At Union Benefits Plan Suit

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has revived a father's bid to get a treatment for his son's rare medical condition covered by an entertainment industry union health plan, telling a lower court to provide more clarity on certain Anthem Inc. subsidiaries' roles in the decision to deny benefits. In its order Friday, the three-judge panel said that the district court upheld the benefits denial under the abuse of discretion standard in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit from the father, who was identified as Ryan E., but wasn't clear on the parts that Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Co. and...

