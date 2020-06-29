Feds Say Atty Exploited Rural Hospitals To Cover $1.4B Fraud

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A Florida attorney and nine other people were charged with a $1.4 billion scheme to bill insurers artificially high rates for drug tests by claiming the tests were run by rural hospitals in Florida, Georgia and Missouri, according to a federal indictment made public on Monday. In the case filed in Jacksonville, Florida, prosecutors say attorney Aaron Durall, medical billing company owner Jorge Perez and others ran a scheme to take over financially troubled rural hospitals and use their status to bill insurers at higher rates for blood and urine tests that were actually run at independent laboratories. The group is...

