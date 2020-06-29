Corpus Christi Can't Duck Suit Over $50M Wastewater Plant

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The city of Corpus Christi can't get out of a lawsuit brought by Graham Construction Services over a soured $50 million contract to build a wastewater treatment plant, a Texas appellate court has affirmed. The Thirteenth Court of Appeals on Friday ruled Graham can move forward with a breach of contract claim against the city, which had tried to end the case early on jurisdictional grounds. The city had argued that the delay-related damages Graham was seeking to recover through its lawsuit were attributable to third-party contractor Carollo Engineers PC, not it, meaning there were no "owner-caused delays" and it would...

