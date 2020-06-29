UK Supreme Court Will Hear Chubb Russia Fire Suit Appeal

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The U.K. Supreme Court is set to hear an expedited appeal late next month against an English appellate court's ruling that reversed a decision allowing insurer Chubb to continue a $400 million suit in Moscow over a power plant fire. The Supreme Court will consider the correct approach to determine the governing law of an arbitration agreement, as well as the role of the court of the seat of arbitration in deciding whether foreign proceedings are a breach of an agreement to arbitrate, according to court records. The hearing is scheduled to start on July 27. In late April, the Court...

