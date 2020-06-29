Soy Milk Maker Latest Co. Accused Of Vanilla Fraud

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Consumers filed the latest proposed class action alleging vanilla labeling fraud on Friday, accusing soy milk maker Hain Celestial Group Inc. in New York federal court of mislabeling its product as vanilla and failing to disclose artificial, nonvanilla flavors. William Marsella and Robert Paterson hit New York-based Hain Celestial with claims of fraud, negligent misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, adding to a wave of recent lawsuits by consumers over alleged vanilla misrepresentation, as the price of vanilla has skyrocketed due to increased consumer demand. Hain Celestial is accused of lying to consumers about the supposedly "natural" flavor of its line of Organic...

