4 Tips For Employers Evaluating Ambitious Reopening Plans

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 12:03 PM EDT) -- With new coronavirus cases exploding across the Sun Belt, employers like entertainment giant Disney are facing mounting pressure from workers to scrap their return-to-work plans due to safety concerns. In Florida and California — two states where new coronavirus infections have recently been spreading like wildfire — Disney has been met with petitions and online protests from numerous workers and the unions who represent them urging delays in the planned phased reopening of Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in Anaheim in mid-July. On June 24, Disney Parks posted a statement on Twitter saying it is holding off on reopening...

