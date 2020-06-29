Ethanol Plant Execs Say Seyfarth Shaw Steered Shaky Buyout

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP has been hit with a malpractice claim seeking to hold it liable for underlying claims that several Illinois ethanol plant executives bought out the plant's minority shareholders at too low a price through an unfair process. Illinois River Energy Holdings LLC's executives claimed in a June 25 complaint in Cook County Circuit Court that Seyfarth Shaw should be found liable for any failures the judge in the underlying suit identifies in connection to the cash-out merger at issue in the minority shareholders' underlying class action. They say the plant's management board went through with the allegedly unfair cash-out merger according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS