6th Circ. To Hear GM's Bid To Oust Judge In RICO Bribes Fight

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has agreed to consider General Motors' request to remove a Michigan judge who abruptly ordered its CEO to negotiate an end to GM's allegations that Fiat Chrysler bribed senior auto workers union officials to corrupt the collective bargaining process and disadvantage rival carmakers. In response to GM's emergency mandamus petition, a three-judge panel on Monday stayed U.S. District Judge Paul D. Borman's June 23 order directing just General Motors' chief executive Mary Barra and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV CEO Michael Manley — without their attorneys — to "meet in person to reach a sensible resolution" of what Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS