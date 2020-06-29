Harvard Drops Single-Gender Club Ban After Justices' Ruling

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Harvard University on Monday ended a policy punishing students who join single-gender clubs, citing the recent landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling protecting workers from discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The announcement from Harvard President Larry Bacow came just hours after members of sororities and fraternities suing the school over the so-called sanctions policy cited the high court ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County in a bid to halt the policy. Bacow also referenced a prior finding in the case by U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton, who mostly denied a dismissal motion in August and said the writing...

