Amazon Must Face Suit Over Pay For Security Screenings

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday said Amazon must face a proposed class action for allegedly violating a state law by not paying workers for time spent on mandatory security screenings after their shifts, even though the online retail giant avoided a related claim over compensation for meal breaks. In deciding an issue unaddressed by state courts in New Jersey, Chief U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson found that time on the security screenings is compensable under the New Jersey Wage and Hour Law, or NJWHL, handing a partial victory to named plaintiff Diane Vaccaro on Amazon's motion for judgment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS