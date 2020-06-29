Nike Pilfered '6-Point Star' Logo For NBA Apparel, Suit Says

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- New York City fashion brand Faded Royalty on Monday accused Nike and Michael Jordan of stealing its "6-Point Star" logo for their NBA 2020 All Star Weekend apparel, according to a copyright infringement suit filed in New York federal court seeking at least $10 million in damages. Rocco Giordano, the designer behind the brand, seeks treble damages, per his complaint. Giordano said he had been selling apparel featuring his star logo since 2000. In February, Giordano said he received a number of text messages from friends congratulating him for a deal with Nike Inc. and Michael Jordan's brand. He then discovered...

