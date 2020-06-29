CrossFit Rival And Insurer Must Wait For Coverage Ruling

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday denied dueling bids for summary judgment by National Strength and Conditioning Association and its insurer, National Casualty Co., in a suit over coverage of NSCA's false ad fight with CrossFit, saying she can't resolve the issue until there's a final judgment on the sanctions that spurred the suit in the first place. U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino told the companies that the question of National Casualty's coverage, and NSCA's accusations of breach of contract, turns on whether sanction orders finding that NSCA knowingly published a falsified report will stand up to NSCA's appeal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS