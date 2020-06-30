Consumers Say Vaping Claims Aren't Barred In Juul MDL

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Consumers in the federal multidistrict litigation over vaping told a California judge on Monday that federal law does not broadly bar their claims that Juul Labs Inc. and Altria Group Inc. hid the dangers of e-cigarettes in their marketing, saying that was not what Congress intended. The consumers said that when Congress gave the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authority over tobacco products in the Tobacco Control Act, it was well aware of the potential for private litigation under state law, given that the long-time fraud of the tobacco industry was exposed in courtrooms through suits brought by private and state plaintiffs. "Cognizant of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS