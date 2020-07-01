Copyright Office Questions Idea Of 'Stay-Down' System

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Copyright Office is declining — for now — to push for radical changes to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act that would require websites like YouTube to permanently ban infringing materials, saying such an approach would raise a slew of difficult questions. In a letter Monday to lawmakers who asked what the agency thinks about replacing the current system of "notice and takedown" with an alternative called "notice and stay-down," the office said no such structure has yet been successfully implemented in any country. "There are significant questions that would need to be answered before adoption of a stay-down regime,"...

