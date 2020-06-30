Skadden Steers $700M IPO For Goldman Sachs SPAC

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Goldman Sachs started trading Tuesday after raising $700 million in an initial public offering steered by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. II on Tuesday priced 70 million units at $10 each and started trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GSAH.U, where its units opened at $10.40 apiece. The company may raise additional funds from the offering if its underwriters — which include Goldman Sachs — use their option to purchase up to 10.5 million more shares. Special purpose acquisition companies, also called blank-check companies,...

