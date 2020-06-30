NJ Justices Nix Tax Exemption For Eatery At College

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A restaurant on a New Jersey university campus does not qualify for a property tax exemption as it is not operated for a public purpose, the state Supreme Court said Tuesday in reversing an appellate court decision. Ursino, the restaurant operated by Gourmet Dining LLC on the campus of Kean University, does not serve a public purpose, the state high court said, reinstating the state Tax Court's holding that the property was subject to taxation for 2013 and 2014. The justices ruled in favor of Union Township, which assessed taxes on the restaurant, and reversed the holding of the New Jersey Superior Court's...

