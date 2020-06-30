DC Circ. Says Cushman & Wakefield CEO Can't Duck Bias Suit

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 1:22 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday revived a Black, female executive's claims that Cushman & Wakefield's U.S. business chief violated federal law by firing her because of her race and sex, rejecting the CEO's argument that his work for the company couldn't be used to tie him to a court in the nation's capitol. The "fiduciary shield doctrine" does not block ex-U.S. valuation group head Nicole Urquhart-Bradley's claims against Americas CEO Shawn Mobley under U.S. Supreme Court precedent saying the Constitution allows courts to hear suits against workers living in other jurisdictions, a three-judge panel said. "Following the Supreme Court's lead, we...

