Harvard Groups Say Suit Over Single-Sex Club Ban Not Moot

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Fraternities and sororities suing Harvard University over a policy sanctioning students for joining single-gender organizations said Tuesday the case is not moot despite the school's decision to end the practice. The organizations filed a brief notice with the federal court in Massachusetts saying they plan to oppose Harvard's motion to dismiss, which was filed Monday evening after Harvard President Larry Bacow said the so-called sanctions policy would be discontinued. Harvard said that, since the students asked only for declarative and injunctive relief and the policy they sought to end has now ended, the case is moot. But the students fired back Tuesday, saying...

