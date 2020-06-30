2nd Circ. OKs $20M Award For Madoff Investor Class Attys

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday rejected the last objection to a nearly $20 million fee award for counsel of an investor class that received a $1 billion settlement for money lost through Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme. The appellate panel said aspects of the objection, which contended that class counsel was being compensated for work unconnected to the case, were "plainly untrue" and went beyond the scope of what the Second Circuit had mandated when it sent the award back to a New York federal judge in 2017 for revision of the award's lodestar multiplier. "There is also no cogent reason for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS