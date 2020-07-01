Fed. Circ. Affirms Drywall Patent Is Indefinite

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Pacific Coast Building Products Inc. has lost a bid to reverse a California federal judge's decision that one claim in a drywall patent it asserted against CertainTeed Gypsum in a 2018 suit is indefinite, with a Federal Circuit panel agreeing a key claim term's ambiguity renders it invalid. Tuesday's nonprecedential decision rejected Pacific Coast's argument that the patent meets the definiteness requirement to inform a skilled artisan of the scope of the invention with reasonable certainty, saying that a skilled artisan would be lost when attempting to calculate a single value for the claim term at issue — "scored flexural strength." The panel...

