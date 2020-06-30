Medical Parts Co. Says $74M Fight Doesn't Belong In Ga.

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A Japanese medical device and plastics manufacturer is urging a Georgia federal court to halt a $74 million arbitration filed in Atlanta by its former exclusive distributor, which has accused the Japanese company of stealing its customers, saying it never agreed to arbitrate disputes in the Peach State. Asahi Polyslider Co. Ltd. told the court in a Tuesday brief that Facet Technologies LLC has improperly relied on an arbitration clause contained in general terms and conditions of purchase on its website to initiate arbitration of their dispute in Atlanta. Facet, a medical device company that serves the diabetes care, wound care...

