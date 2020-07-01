Texas Court Frees US From Widow's Family Separation Suit

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge freed the Trump administration from an asylum-seeker's suit alleging that its family separation policy led to her husband's suicide in government custody, finding that border agents' decisions to enforce the policy are shielded from judicial review. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez ruled that border patrol agents act at their own discretion when they follow a directive to separate migrant children from parents who cross the border without authorization. Because agents rely on their own judgment to decide whether to impose the policy, the federal government can't be held liable for claims arising from the separations,...

