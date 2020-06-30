Uber Drivers Ask 1st Circ. For Employee Status Via Injunction

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- An Uber driver told the First Circuit on Tuesday that the company's practice of classifying drivers as independent contractors flouts Massachusetts wage laws, diminishes labor standards and strains the state's social safety nets, all of which justify granting drivers employee status through an injunction. John Capriole filed an opening brief with the appellate court seeking to reverse U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani's March 20 decision denying his request for a preliminary injunction that would've immediately forced Uber Technologies Inc. to reclassify its drivers as employees. Capriole contends there's ample evidence that Uber's practices are an immediate threat of irreparable harm justifying...

