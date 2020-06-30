BREAKING: Pharmacies Urge 6th Circ. To Boot Opioid MDL Judge

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT) -- CVS Corp., Walgreen Co. and other major pharmacy chains asked the Sixth Circuit on Tuesday to disqualify the Ohio federal judge supervising multidistrict opioid litigation, accusing him of exhibiting blatant bias by "directing plaintiffs' trial strategy." The extraordinary request, which was joined by Walmart Inc. and Rite-Aid Corp., marks the second time that pharmacies accused of fueling the opioid crisis have sought the ouster of U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster. The latest effort stems from Judge Polster's decision to quickly schedule a new bellwether trial against the pharmacies after the Sixth Circuit in April sharply limited the scope of a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS