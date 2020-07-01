Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Tinder VP Asks 9th Circ. Not To Silence Sex Assault Claims

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A former Tinder executive has urged the Ninth Circuit to revive her claims that the dating app behemoth retaliated against her after its parent company's then-CEO sexually assaulted her, saying the companies tried to buy her silence, surreptitiously forced her into an "unconscionable" arbitration agreement and then fired her.

Former Tinder Inc. marketing executive Rosette Pambakian told the Ninth Circuit in her opening brief Monday that U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald erred when he decided to grant IAC/InterActiveCorp and Match Group Inc.'s request to compel arbitration of her claims that the companies retaliated against her after then-Match CEO Gregory Blatt...

