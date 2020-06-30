How Calif. Privacy Rights Act Could Shape Privacy Landscape

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The California Privacy Rights Act, or CPRA, entered the privacy arena as an unexpected surprise in September of 2019. At that time organizations and legal professionals were already busy interpreting and implementing the California Consumer Privacy Act, or CCPA, which had not yet gone into effect. The CPRA was proposed by the same group behind the enactment of the CCPA, Californians for Consumer Privacy, and presented as a ballot measure that would introduce significant amendments to the CCPA. These amendments would rework the current CCPA language, and add in a plethora of new requirements and concepts. On June 24, the CPRA...

