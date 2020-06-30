Ex-Indivior CEO Cops To Misdemeanor In Opioid Case

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Former Indivior CEO Shaun Thaxter pled guilty in Virginia federal court Tuesday to a misdemeanor for failing to prevent the company from giving misleading safety statistics to Massachusetts officials as part of a marketing campaign for one of the company's opioid addiction treatments. Thaxter stepped down as Indivior's CEO on Monday, the day before he pled guilty to one count of misdemeanor drug misbranding for his role in an effort to market the company's Suboxone Film, an opioid used to manage the symptoms of opioid dependence. The charge stems from a push by the company to get the Massachusetts Medicaid program,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS