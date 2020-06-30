'Shitty Media Men' List Creator Can't Ditch Defamation Suit

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 11:16 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss a defamation lawsuit against the creator of a "Shitty Media Men" list that documented sexual misconduct accusations, ruling that a writer named on the list wasn't a public figure whose ability to sue for libel was restricted. U.S. District Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall denied journalist Moira Donegan's bid to end the 2018 suit from Stephen Elliott, rejecting Donegan's argument that he qualifies as a limited-purpose public figure. The judge's finding removes a requirement that Elliott plead so-called actual malice, or intentional lies or disregard for the truth. Judge DeArcy Hall also...

